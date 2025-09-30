Indian River County voters to receive notices on petition signatures under new law

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Voters in Indian River County will soon receive mailed notifications when their signatures are verified on citizen initiative petition forms, as a new state law takes effect Oct. 1.

The change follows the passage of House Bill 1205 during the 2025 legislative session, which was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year. The measure requires supervisors of elections statewide to notify voters when their signatures are confirmed as valid. It also allows voters to dispute a verified signature if they believe it was submitted without their authorization.

In Indian River County, registered voters who signed an initiative petition form dated May 2025 or later, and whose information and signature have been validated, will receive a blue notification form in the mail. The notice will include instructions on how to dispute the signature, the petition title, and the petition’s serial number. Voters will receive a separate notice for each proposed constitutional amendment petition deemed valid.

“This new notification form ensures voters are fully informed about the use of their signature,” Supervisor of Elections Leslie Rossway Swan said in a release.

Residents with questions about the process or about disputing their signature can contact the Indian River County Supervisor of Elections Office at 772-226-4700.