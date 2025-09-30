Port St. Lucie launches third annual Spooktacular Halloween decorating contest

PORT ST. LUCIE — The City of Port St. Lucie is inviting residents to showcase their Halloween spirit by entering the third annual Spooktacular House & Yard Decorating Contest.

Entries open Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. and close Oct. 29 at midnight. Participation is free, and residents can register online at CityofPSL.com/SpookyPSL. Decorations must be exterior, visible from the street, kept at a PG-13 rating and may not obstruct sidewalks or roadways. Contestants also must agree to have photos of their displays taken and addresses posted online.

Prizes include $100 gift cards and custom awards for winners in four categories: Classic Halloween, Cute n’ Creepy (kid-friendly), Spine Chilling, and Haunting Light Show, which features displays such as drones, projection screens and pixel lighting.

Public voting will take place on the city’s website Oct. 30–Nov. 3. Winners will be announced Nov. 5 on the city’s website and social media, and they will also be recognized at a future City Council meeting.

In addition to decorating, residents can participate by touring the displays through the city’s online Spooktacular Halloween Tour Map, casting votes during the judging period, or following updates on social media using the hashtag #SpookyPSL.

For more information, visit CityofPSL.com/SpookyPSL.