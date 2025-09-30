Vehicle found in canal prompts search in northern St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Deputies are investigating after a vehicle was found in a canal near Indrio Road and Johnston Road on Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

The call came in around 12:10 p.m. Sept. 30. A preliminary investigation showed the vehicle was traveling eastbound on an access road running parallel to the canal before entering the water, deputies said.

No occupants were found inside the vehicle. The reason the vehicle entered the water remains unknown.

Sheriff’s K-9 units searched the surrounding area Tuesday, while the agency’s dive team responded to conduct an underwater search of the canal.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains in its early stages and urged anyone with information to call 772-462-7300.