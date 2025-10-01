Martin County teacher faces possible termination over controversial Charlie Kirk comments

A teacher in the Martin County School District is facing potential termination after a district investigation into controversial comments he made online. Matt Theobald, a union president and educator at a local school, authored a series of Facebook comments that the district determined violated professional conduct standards.

The investigation began on Sept. 12, when the district received screenshots of Mr. Theobald’s posts, which were shared widely and raised concerns among students, parents, and community members. According to the report, the comments were made on a private Facebook page, but due to the nature of social media, they became public and sparked backlash.

Theobald’s comments were politically charged, including a comparison of Turning Point USA, a conservative student organization, to the Hitler Youth, and disparaging remarks about the late Charlie Kirk, who was killed on Sept. 10.

One post read: “The man created Turning Point, U.S.A., which is literally the equivalent of a modern-day Hitler Youth organization, and people are mourning him like he’s some sort of a folk hero.”

The district’s investigation found that the posts were made in a private online conversation, but because they were visible to more than 200 individuals—many of whom were strangers—there was no reasonable expectation of privacy. District officials emphasized that, as a teacher and union leader, Theobald was held to a higher standard, both online and offline, when it came to professionalism.

“While Mr. Theobald claims he did not intend his remarks for public view, social media platforms do not provide a reasonable expectation of privacy when posts or comments are visible to a wide audience,” the report stated.

In the interview conducted with Theobald, he acknowledged authoring the comments but denied that he intended to celebrate violence or harm anyone. He said his comments were taken out of conversational context.

Another comment from Theobald read: “I think the real question is how are those kids going to grow up knowing that their father was a racist, misogynistic, fear-mongering, xenophobic, neo-nazi???”

The district received numerous emails and social media comments from concerned parents and community members, some of whom questioned whether they could trust the educator with their children. Theobald’s supervisor, Ms. Thurston, confirmed that he had informed her of the potential fallout from the comments shortly after they were shared publicly.

The findings of the investigation determined that Theobald’s comments violated several district policies, including Rule 6A-10.081 of the Florida Administrative Code, which requires educators to maintain professionalism and uphold the respect and confidence of their colleagues, students, and the broader community.

The report also referenced Board Policy 3210, which outlines the ethical conduct expected of instructional staff, and Board Policy 7540.04, which warns against social media conduct that could undermine the district’s mission or cause disruptions to the school environment.

The district's Employee Handbook further states that employees must exercise caution and good judgment when using social media, ensuring that posts are professional and do not bring disfavor or embarrassment to the employee, students, or the district.

In response to the allegations, Theobald's union representatives raised concerns about his First Amendment rights, arguing that the comments were made in a private setting and did not have a direct impact on the classroom. However, the district noted that public trust and community confidence were central to the case, particularly given Theobald’s role as both a teacher and union leader.

Superintendent Dr. John Maine has recommended a suspension without pay and is moving forward with a pre-determination meeting where Theobald can present any new information before a final decision is made regarding his employment.

Theobald could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing.