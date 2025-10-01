Port St. Lucie to close Solid Waste Drop-Off Center in January 2026

PORT ST. LUCIE — The City of Port St. Lucie will permanently close its Solid Waste Convenient Drop-Off Center on Cameo Boulevard effective Jan. 5, 2026, due to declining usage and the financial impact of maintaining the site.

According to city officials, just 25% of residents use the facility, and its operational costs exceed the solid waste assessment paid by taxpayers each year. The closure is expected to save the city about $2 million annually.

City Manager Jesus Merejo emphasized the decision reflects the city’s focus on fiscal responsibility.

“In everything we do, the City of Port St. Lucie looks to make data-driven decisions, and this is an example of that approach. Closing this underused facility reflects our commitment to fiscal responsibility and ensuring that taxpayer dollars are used as efficiently as possible,” he said in a release.

To continue providing bulk waste disposal options, the city is offering several alternatives:



Monthly curbside bulk collection: Residents may place up to 2 cubic yards of bulk items at the curb on their scheduled collection day.

Self-hauling to the St. Lucie County landfill: Residents can transport waste directly to the landfill (fees may apply).

Additional bulk pickups: Additional pickups are available at $18.50 per cubic yard. To schedule a pickup, residents can call 1PSL at 772-871-1775, pressing 5 for more information.

For more details, residents can visit CityofPSL.com/SolidWaste or contact 1PSL at 772-871-1775.