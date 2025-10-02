Martin County teachers could see raises under tentative salary deal

STUART — The Martin County School District and the Martin County Education Association have reached a tentative salary agreement for the 2025-26 school year that would make the district the highest-paying on the Treasure Coast for teachers.

The agreement, finalized during the second bargaining session on compensation, still requires approval from the Martin County School Board and ratification by union members. The School Board is scheduled to vote on the package at a special meeting Oct. 7.

Under the proposal, $998,746 would be used for salary increases and performance-based pay. That includes $334,390 for performance pay incentives and $352,034 for competitive salary adjustments and across-the-board raises.

Performance pay would be awarded as follows:



Annual contract: Highly effective – $400; Effective – $260

Professional services contract: Highly effective – $260; Effective – $130

Superintendent Michael Maine said in a release that the deal demonstrates the district’s commitment to teachers.

“This tentative agreement underscores our deep commitment to recognizing and supporting the educators who shape our students’ futures,” Maine said. “Competitive pay not only rewards the hard work of our teachers but also helps us attract and retain the very best talent. I’m grateful for the collaborative spirit that made this possible.”