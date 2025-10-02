St. Lucie County seeks public input on updated stormwater plan

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — St. Lucie County is seeking public input on its draft Stormwater Master Plan, a proposed update to the county’s current plan adopted in 1992.

The draft plan is designed to manage stormwater runoff, reduce flood risks and protect local waterways. Officials said the update reflects challenges that have grown since the early 1990s, including population growth, rising sea levels and increasingly severe storms.

Four public meetings are scheduled, beginning Oct. 28, to allow residents to review the plan and provide feedback. One of the sessions, set for Oct. 29 at the Oxbow Eco-Center in Port St. Lucie, will also coincide with Resilient St. Lucie’s Regional Resilience Plan discussions.

Public meeting schedule:



Tuesday, Oct. 28, 5:30–6:30 p.m. (virtual via Zoom)

Wednesday, Oct. 29, 5:30–7:30 p.m. (in person at the Oxbow Eco-Center, 5400 NE St. James Drive, Port St. Lucie)

Wednesday, Nov. 5, 5:30–6:30 p.m. (virtual via Zoom)

Thursday, Nov. 6, noon–1 p.m. (virtual via Zoom)

Officials said the sessions will cover the five focus areas in unincorporated St. Lucie County and outline strategies to protect neighborhoods, businesses and natural resources from flooding and pollution. Residents will also be invited to share personal experiences with drainage and stormwater issues.

More information, including registration for the meetings, is available at stlucieco.gov/stormwaterplan.