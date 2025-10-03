Gifford rapper YNW Bortlen accepts plea deal in murder prosecution

Cortlen Malik Henry, 26, known as YNW Bortlen, has accepted a plea deal in a 2018 double murder case in which he and fellow Gifford rapper YNW Melly (Jamell Demons), 26, were accused of killing two of their associates.

Henry and Demons were charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Anthony Williams, known as YNW Sakchaser, of Gifford, and Christopher Thomas Jr., known as YNW Juvy, of Fort Pierce.

The two were arrested in 2019. Prosecutors accused Henry of helping cover up the killings by staging a drive-by shooting, according to court records.

Jury selection for Henry’s trial was set to begin earlier this month when prosecutors offered him a deal Sept. 4.

The agreement dropped the two first-degree murder charges — which carried a possible life sentence — in exchange for guilty pleas to two counts of accessory after the fact and two counts of witness tampering. Under the initial offer, Henry faced 16 years in prison followed by parole.

On Sept. 9, Henry accepted a revised deal that reduced his sentence to 10 years in prison and six years of probation. With credit for four years already served, he is expected to be released early.

Florida Department of Corrections Cortlen Henry, aka YNW Bortlen

During the plea hearing, Broward Circuit Judge Martin Fein expressed surprise at the outcome.

“I’m not quite sure how your lawyers managed to do this, but I wish you good luck, sir,” Fein said.

Prosecutors cited Henry’s lack of prior criminal history and insufficient evidence as reasons for offering the plea, court documents show. The resolution fell at the bottom of the sentencing guidelines for the charges.

Demons, Henry’s co-defendant, remains in custody in Broward County. His retrial is scheduled for early 2027, delayed from its initial start date of Sept. 2025.

As part of his agreement, Henry must cooperate with prosecutors by "answering questions in the future," Fein said during the plea hearing. It remains unclear whether that will include testifying at Demons’ trial.