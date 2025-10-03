National Weather Services warns of potential of flooding on the Treasure Coast this weekend

A tropical disturbance off Florida’s east coast could bring flooding to Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

The National Hurricane Center on Friday gave the system a low chance of cyclone formation, estimating only a 10% likelihood in the next several days. Still, forecasters said the disturbance is expected to bring periods of heavy rainfall along much of the East Coast, including the Treasure Coast.

The weather service said Port St. Lucie and Vero Beach are expected to see the heaviest rainfall in the region.

In Vero Beach, forecasters gave a 60% chance of at least one inch of rain, a 40% chance of at least two inches and a 10% chance of at least four inches.

Port St. Lucie has a 50% chance of at least one inch of rain, a 40% chance of at least two inches and a 30% chance of at least four inches.

Stuart is also likely to see heavy rainfall, with a 70% chance of rain predicted. A flood watch for the area remains in effect through Sunday morning.

“Repeated rounds of showers and storms will have the potential to cause flooding of urban and low-lying areas,” the weather service said in a forecast posted to Facebook.