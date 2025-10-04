North Carolina double homicide suspect arrested in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — A North Carolina man wanted in a double homicide was arrested early Friday in Port St. Lucie, according to police.

Around 1:30 a.m., Port St. Lucie police were alerted that a suspect from Mecklenburg County, N.C., was driving a black Nissan Altima near Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Southeast Bayshore Boulevard.

Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony traffic stop at Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Southeast Seafury Lane. The driver, identified as Alvaro Luis Ozuna Sierra, 38, of Gastonia, N.C., was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Ozuna Sierra was confirmed to be wanted on two counts of first-degree murder. A cellphone and ammunition were recovered from the vehicle, which was towed from the scene.

He was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail, where he is being held without bond pending extradition to North Carolina.

Details of the killings that led to the arrest warrants have not been released.