Port St. Lucie’s Pioneer Park, Port District named top public space in statewide vote

PORT ST. LUCIE — Pioneer Park and the Port District in Port St. Lucie have been named the winner of the 12th Annual Great Places in Florida People’s Choice Award, the Florida Chapter of the American Planning Association announced.

The award honors public spaces that strengthen community ties. This year’s theme, “Great Places That Ground Us,” highlighted locations that reflect cultural memory, storytelling and a sense of belonging.

Pioneer Park and the Port District received the most votes in the statewide competition. Other finalists included Palm City Place & Patio and Mayors Park at Freedom Lake in Pinellas Park.

In its nomination, Port St. Lucie officials described the Port District as a place that “provides infrastructure with meaning, provides spaces of everyday belonging, provides physical locations for cultural memory and storytelling, has intergenerational and cultural relevance, and was in every way designed for connections.”

APA Florida President Allara Mills-Gutcher praised the project as an example of planning that balances growth with preservation.

“This project is a shining example of how public spaces can foster a deep sense of community connection,” Mills-Gutcher said in a release. “As Florida continues to grow rapidly, we appreciate communities like the City of Port St. Lucie that lead with foresight and innovation, protecting our state’s open spaces and vital ecosystems, while also providing a space that promotes health, recreation, and well-being for residents.”

The Great Places in Florida program invites communities to submit nominations, with winners chosen by public vote. Past honorees and this year’s finalists can be viewed at florida.planning.org/greatplaces.