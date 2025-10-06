Fort Pierce seeks community input on future of historic Old St. Anastasia site

FORT PIERCE — The Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency is asking residents to help decide the future of the historic Old St. Anastasia building as it begins developing a master plan for the property and surrounding parcels.

Following the completion of an exterior restoration to stabilize and preserve the century-old structure, city officials are now turning their attention to what comes next.

The Old St. Anastasia site, located west of downtown, has deep roots in the city’s past. Originally a school, the building is remembered fondly by generations of residents.

“It’s part of our cultural identity in a lot of ways,” said Shyanne Harnage, Fort Pierce’s director of community and economic development. “Anytime you go out to this site, you see people drive by and sometimes they pull in and they're like, ‘I went to school there.’”

The Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency (FPRA) launched a public survey to collect ideas on possible uses for the site. Responses will help shape conceptual designs that planners and designers will present at a public workshop for additional feedback.

“We just really want to get in touch with our community and figure out how we can best serve the community with this land — whether it’s like a cultural space or additional community programming, or something new entirely,” Harnage said.

Harnage said the process will include interviews with FPRA board members, who also serve as city commissioners, as well as local stakeholders and residents interested in historic preservation, cultural arts, and Fort Pierce’s future.

“We want to hear from as many people as possible, and that’s going to help our consultants, who we’ve hired to put together their master plan,” she said.

Consultants will also host a weeklong community design charrette in January, giving residents the chance to review and refine design options based on survey results.

“So it will be a lengthy process, but we’re being very calculated and measured with our approach to all of these redevelopment projects, making sure that we get it right and we think of everything,” Harnage said.

She added that the project represents more than just a renovation — it’s a symbol of Fort Pierce’s commitment to thoughtful, community-driven revitalization.

“I think this project can be like a flagship,” she said. “I think it’s really going to send a signal to the rest of the community that we’re here and we’re dedicated to improving our properties and making a difference in our community.”

For Harnage, the Old St. Anastasia project also embodies the spirit of preservation and progress.

“There are a few projects that are kind of similar, and just to see what they were able to do and create a place for the community to come — public space is really exciting,” she said. “I think that’s what historic preservation is about in a lot of ways — paying homage to the past, but also becoming a bridge to the future.”

Residents can share their ideas by completing the public survey here.