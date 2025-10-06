Highway 70 reopens after school bus crash in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY — Florida Highway 70 West has reopened following a crash Monday morning involving a school bus and another vehicle near Southwest 128th Avenue, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash involved Okeechobee County School District Bus 2, which was carrying high school students on its morning route. Officials said there were no life-threatening injuries, but several students were taken to Raulerson Hospital 'out of an abundance of caution.'

All occupants were safely evacuated from the bus after the crash. The sheriff’s office said deputies temporarily restricted traffic in the area while emergency crews responded and have since reopened the road.

School district officials said parents and guardians of students on board have been notified. They urged families to avoid the area earlier in the morning to allow first responders to work safely.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.