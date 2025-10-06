Voter registration deadline Monday for Fort Pierce District 2 special election

FORT PIERCE — The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Fort Pierce City Commission District 2 special election is Monday, Oct. 6, according to the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Office.

The special election, set for Nov. 4, will fill a vacancy in the District 2, Seat 2 position on the Fort Pierce City Commission. Only residents living within District 2 are eligible to vote in the race.

The District 2 seat became vacant after former Commissioner James Taylor resigned in July following his arrest on 24 counts of child exploitation, necessitating a special election.

Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker said eligible residents may register to vote online until midnight Monday or in person at any of the county’s four election offices until 5 p.m. The main Fort Pierce office, located at the Renaissance Business Park at 4132 Okeechobee Road, will have extended hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To register, residents must be U.S. citizens, Florida and St. Lucie County residents, at least 18 years old, and not currently adjudicated mentally incapacitated or convicted of a felony without restored voting rights.

Walker encouraged residents to take advantage of the extended hours and urged registered voters to verify their information, including whether they reside in District 2.

Voters can register, check their status, or update their address by visiting the supervisor of elections' website.