St. Lucie County receives over $5 million in federal transit funding

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — St. Lucie County has received more than $5 million in federal funding through the Federal Transit Administration’s “Super Grant” program, an investment officials say will help modernize the county’s public transportation system and expand access for residents.

The $5.1 million federal grant, paired with $1.17 million in local funds from the county’s Transit Municipal Services Taxing Unit (MSTU), brings the total investment to more than $6.2 million. The FTA’s “Super Grant” combines funding from two major programs — the Urbanized Area Formula and Bus and Bus Facilities — to support both operating and capital improvements.

“This award allows us to maintain daily operations while making capital investments that directly benefit riders,” said Transit Director Adolfo Covelli. “Residents will see tangible improvements in service quality and access, while the county strengthens its ability to provide efficient, modern and inclusive public transportation.”

Covelli said local funding through the MSTU is key to unlocking additional federal dollars.

“We use our local funding to leverage and receive grants so we can increase our local funding period,” he said. “When we receive those funds, we use some for services, but ideally we use them to match grants and bring more dollars locally for our system.”

The new funding will support several upgrades, including the purchase of new vehicles, installation of automatic passenger counters, and improved equipment for drivers and dispatch.

“That funding helps us maintain and sustain our services, but it also helps us improve the rider experience — whether it’s purchasing a vehicle, getting automatic passenger counters on the bus, or new radios, seats, or cameras,” Covelli said.

New vehicles will help meet the demands of a growing population, he added.

“We bring vehicles in every year, and it’s twofold,” Covelli said. “They’re both to replace older vehicles and to put additional vehicles on the road for our fast-growing community.”

The county’s paratransit service, which provides door-to-door transportation for residents with disabilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act, will also benefit from the investment. The service supports access to essential destinations such as medical appointments, grocery stores, and jobs.

“As our community gets older, we have more people who qualify for age-related transportation,” Covelli said. “And as residents move here from places that have larger transit agencies, they’re inclined to use transit. So it’s very important for us.”

Transit plays a critical economic role in St. Lucie County, Covelli said, connecting residents to jobs and local businesses.

“Our riders use our service for many things — whether it’s life-sustaining activities like going to dialysis or Alzheimer’s programs, or going to school, work, or the gym,” he said. “Our system is also used for spending money in the economy.”

He added that transit provides a strong return on investment for the community.

“For every dollar we put in transit, six dollars are put into the community — whether it’s people going to work and earning paychecks or spending money on food, shopping, or medicine,” Covelli said. “Our transit system helps get people where they need to go while supporting businesses and bringing dollars back into our community.”

Officials said leveraging federal and state resources like the Super Grant allows the county to expand its services without placing additional strain on taxpayers, while advancing long-term mobility goals outlined in St. Lucie County’s strategic plan.

More information about local public transportation, including routes and schedules, is available at www.SLCART.org