Flooding and king tides force closure of two St. Lucie County beach parks

SOUTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND — Flooding from heavy rain and king tides has forced the closure of two St. Lucie County beach parks.

County Parks and Recreation officials closed Ocean Bay Beachside Park, 7600 S. Ocean Drive, and Walton Rocks Beach, 6700 S. Ocean Drive, because of excessive water in parking areas and entrance roads.

Staff will evaluate conditions daily to determine when the beach access points can safely reopen.

King tides are unusually high tides that occur several times a year when the gravitational forces of the moon and sun align.

County officials also reminded residents and visitors that heavy surf and rip current risks continue along the coastline. Beachgoers are urged to visit lifeguarded beaches, including Pepper Park Beach at 3375 N. A1A on North Hutchinson Island and Waveland Beach at 10350 S. Ocean Drive on South Hutchinson Island.