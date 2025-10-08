Fort Pierce Art Club to host 6th annual miniature art fundraiser in November

FORT PIERCE — The Fort Pierce Art Club will hold its 6th Annual Magnificent Miniature Masterpieces fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 111 Orange Ave., a newly renovated historic venue in downtown Fort Pierce.

The event challenges artists from across the Treasure Coast and beyond to create works on 3-by-3-inch canvases using any medium, from oil and acrylic to glass, metal and mixed media. The submission deadline for artists is Oct. 22.

Both professional and student artists, including children as young as seven, are encouraged to participate. Past exhibitions have featured pieces ranging from portraits of the Mona Lisa to steampunk mermaids and detailed cityscapes.

Proceeds from the event benefit the club’s scholarship fund, which supports local artists and students through financial assistance and art supply donations.

Artists can purchase entry kits for $20 through the club’s website. The fundraiser also provides opportunities for local businesses to sponsor the event, showcase support for the arts and connect with community members.

The annual exhibition serves as both a platform for emerging artists and a community gathering celebrating creativity in small-scale form.

More information about entry packets, sponsorships or the event program is available on their website, on the Fort Pierce Art Club’s social media pages, or by texting Melanie at 410-901-7550 or Tina at 817-647-5730.