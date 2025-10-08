Martin County School District upholds teacher suspension despite supporter's efforts

The Martin County School Board voted unanimously Oct. 7 to uphold Spectrum Academy teacher and union president Matt Theobald’s suspension as he awaits a hearing over controversial comments he made on Facebook about conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Following the assassination of Kirk on Sept. 10, Theobald posted comments on his Facebook page criticizing the activist, drawing backlash from some residents.

One post read: “The man created Turning Point U.S.A., which is literally the equivalent of a modern-day Hitler Youth organization, and people are mourning him like he’s some sort of a folk hero.”

According to a district investigation into Theobald’s comments, officials determined he acted inappropriately. The report stated that although Theobald has First Amendment rights, his position as a teacher requires a higher standard of conduct, and that his publicly viewable comments caused concern among parents and community members.

In the report, Theobald said he never intended to celebrate harm or violence with his comments and that his words were taken out of context. While the district maintained that Theobald should be held to a higher standard, his union representatives expressed concern that the decision infringes on his First Amendment rights.

That sentiment was echoed by many who spoke in support of Theobald during the Oct. 7 meeting. Dozens of community members and educators voiced their backing.

“His Facebook comments were posted on a private page that was in no way related to his teaching position,” said Kristen Signorelli, a contract occupational therapist with the district. “By removing Mr. Theobald from the classroom, the Martin County School District has infringed on the right to speech afforded by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.”

Another supporter, former Martin County teacher Ginger Shannon, spoke highly of Theobald’s character and echoed concerns about free speech.

“He was enthusiastic, he was intelligent, he was committed to his students,” she said. “Charlie Kirk was very controversial himself. And yet, he promoted free speech. His college campus tour was all about that.”

Just one member of the public spoke against reinstating Theobald that night.

“The teacher has a right to say what they want. You have the right to enforce your standards, your values,” he said.

Martin Powell, Theobald’s attorney, urged board members to reconsider the suspension.

“Don’t make this worse. Please don’t make this worse,” he said.

Anthony George, the school board’s attorney, clarified that the vote before the board was to either approve or deny the superintendent’s recommendation to continue Theobald’s suspension without pay, not to take action on the overall disciplinary process.

The motion to approve the continuation of Theobald’s suspension without pay passed unanimously.