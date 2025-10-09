High rain chance starting Thursday night and into weekend on Treasure Coast

The National Weather Service of Melbourne (NWS) predicts increased rain chance starting during the night of Oct. 9 and into the weekend across the east coast of Florida.

Rain chance on Oct. 9 on the Treasure Coast is forecast at 70% for Vero Beach, Port St. Lucie, and Stuart, and 60% for Okeechobee.

Major rips and surf are predicted through the weekend as well, with 4-6 feet forecast for Oct. 9, 4-6 feet on Oct. 10, 5-7 feet on Oct. 11, and 5-8 feet on Oct. 12. The Treasure Coast, along with Daytona, and the Space Coast, are labeled as "high risk" areas for rip current into the weekend by the NWS.

Heavy downpours starting Oct. 10 and through Oct. 12 warn of an increased risk of coastal flooding as tides roll in. The NWS also predicts a low risk of localized flooding all up the coast.

NWS advises to avoid getting into the ocean and to avoid flooded roads. Though risk of flooding is currently limited, the NWS said there is a chance conditions could worsen Friday, Oct. 10 and into the weekend.