New Fire Station #7 in Indian River County makes steady progress

FELLSMERE — Construction is moving steadily forward on Indian River County Fire Rescue’s new Fire Station 7 in Fellsmere, which will replace the temporary structure currently operating on 90th Avenue.

The original station was demolished in 2019 after the discovery of mold, and county commissioners approved the new facility in 2022. The station is being built by W + J Construction Corp.

According to W + J Construction, significant progress has been made since June. The building’s sheet metal roof was completed in August, followed by the installation of bright red folding doors on the front of the engine bay and roll-up doors on the rear. Portions of the driveway were poured, gutters and downspouts were installed, and the exterior received its first coat of paint.

In September, crews finished interior framing, insulation and drywall work, as well as mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. The remainder of the driveways were poured — totaling about 950 yards of concrete — while final grading, drainage work, sod, and fencing were also completed.

Work this month has shifted inside, with crews pulling wire for electrical systems, tiling bathrooms, and beginning interior painting and ceiling grid installation. Construction has also begun on a 1,600-foot public road connecting the station to 98th Avenue, featuring two traffic lanes and bike lanes on each side.

The 9,035-square-foot facility will include 10 dorm rooms, offices, storage areas, and a three-bay apparatus room for fire and EMS operations.

Deputy Fire Chief David Rattray said replacing the temporary facility is part of a broader effort to strengthen the county’s emergency infrastructure.

“The current Station 7 operates out of a temporary structure located on 90th Avenue. Replacing it with a permanent facility is part of our department’s five-year strategic plan for the construction of new stations and the renovation of existing ones,” he said. “This investment ensures long-term operational stability and improved service delivery to the community.”

Rattray said the new station will incorporate modern design features focused on safety, efficiency, and firefighter wellness.

“The new Station 7 will incorporate modern, state-of-the-art design elements focused on functionality, safety, and efficiency,” he said. “It will include advanced features aimed at improving the health and wellness of our crews, including updated decontamination areas, improved living quarters, and enhanced training and operational spaces.”

He also emphasized the station’s importance to countywide emergency response.

“Station 7 plays a critical role in servicing the I-95 and State Road 60 corridor,” he said. “The new facility will strengthen our response capabilities and broaden our coverage area, allowing us to better meet the needs of a growing and dynamic community.”

Rattray added that the location serves as a key transportation link for the region.

“This location is a vital transportation hub, not only for our county but for the entire state,” he said. “I-95 is a major artery for the movement of goods and services, and having a fully operational and modern station in close proximity is essential to ensuring rapid emergency response in this high-traffic zone.”

Once completed, the new Fire Station 7 is expected to provide improved emergency response, upgraded facilities for personnel, and a lasting infrastructure investment for Indian River County residents.