Port St. Lucie launches culvert replacement program for homeowners

PORT ST. LUCIE — The City of Port St. Lucie is launching a pilot program Monday, Oct. 13, to help eligible homeowners replace aging driveway culverts that contribute to neighborhood flooding and drainage problems.

The Residential Culvert Assistance Pilot Program aims to reduce flooding risks and improve stormwater flow by assisting residents with deteriorating culverts, particularly those with active code compliance cases.

Under the initiative, homeowners can apply for one of two types of assistance:



Interest-free financing: A 10-year, zero-interest loan repaid through a special assessment on the homeowner’s annual property tax bill. There are no income limits for this option.

Grant funding: Available to low-income households that meet federal income guidelines. Grants are funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis while funds last.

Participants in the program will receive project management support from the city, including permits, inspections and installation. The city will also replace the concrete portion of the driveway within the public right-of-way and provide a one-year warranty on completed work.

Information on income eligibility, application steps and other program details is available on the city's website.