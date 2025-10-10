Fort Pierce utilities authority recognized for wastewater innovation

FORT PIERCE — Fort Pierce Utilities Authority has been named a 2025 Utility of the Future Today by the Water Environment Federation and its national partners for its work relocating the city’s wastewater treatment plant off the Indian River Lagoon.

The award recognizes water and wastewater utilities that demonstrate leadership in innovation, sustainability, and community engagement. FPUA was specifically honored in Activity Area 6: Water Reuse for its initiative to send reclaimed water from the new treatment plant to the neighboring Treasure Coast Energy Center.

The Sustainable Sewer Project moves the wastewater treatment facility inland to improve environmental resilience, energy efficiency, and long-term service reliability. The new plant will supply reclaimed water to the Florida Municipal Power Agency’s nearby natural gas power plant, reducing freshwater use by millions of gallons daily.

“We are proud to share this recognition with our community, and to bring back this banner that we will proudly display at the new treatment plant,” said Javier Cisneros, FPUA’s CEO/Director of Utilities. “The award highlights our commitment to maximizing reclaimed water as a resource, reducing draw from the Floridan Aquifer, and supporting regional energy efficiency through innovative reuse partnerships.”

The Utility of the Future Today program is sponsored by the Water Environment Federation, the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, the Water Research Foundation, and the WateReuse Association, with support from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“This honor reflects forward-thinking innovation, sustainability, and community leadership. Thank you for strengthening the water sector and helping build resilience today and for the future,” said Howard Carter, president of WEF’s Board of Trustees.

FPUA was recognized during a ceremony Sept. 30 at WEFTEC in Chicago. Cisneros presented the award to the FPUA Board of Directors on Oct. 7.