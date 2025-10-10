Health and well-being forum to focus on youth mental health in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Indian River County officials are organizing a Health & Well-Being Forum focused on youth mental health as part of the county’s Community Forum Series on Oct. 23. It will start at 3:30 p.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. at the iG Center in Vero Beach.

The event, hosted by the Community Services Department, will include a panel discussion with local mental health leaders. The forum is intended to highlight existing programs, identify service gaps and discuss strategies to improve access to behavioral health resources for children and families.

“The Community Services Department has its finger on the pulse of our community’s needs, particularly those considered the foundation of strong communities: children and families,” said County Administrator John Titkanich. “Under the leadership of Cindy Emerson, Director of Community Services, the County is working collaboratively with partner agencies to identify gaps and expand access to essential mental health resources. This is the strength of community in action.”

Megan Kendrick, Human Services Administrator, said community response to the event has been strong.

“We are thrilled with the enthusiastic response to this upcoming forum,” Kendrick said. “Our expert panel will focus on strategies to strengthen youth behavioral health through prevention and increased access to services, tools, and practices that empower our young people to thrive, wherever life takes them.”

Panelists include:



Sara Ange, Coordinator of Mental Health and Social Services, School District of Indian River County

Dr. Phillip Cromer, Chief Executive Officer, Mental Health Association in Indian River County

Dr. Sarwat Gad, Behavioral Health Medical Director, Treasure Coast Community Health

Rachael Moshman, M.Ed., IMH-E®, Lead Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health Consultant, Tykes & Teens

Wes Samons, M.A., Executive Director, The Mental Health Collaborative

Shelley Stuart, Director of Prevention Services, Thrive IRC Inc.

Kelly Williams, LMHC, Outpatient Clinical Services Manager, Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital Behavioral Health Center | Neurological Institute

Attendees can submit questions for panelists in advance as part of the registration process. Registration is available through the Indian River County Community Services Department.