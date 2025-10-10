Indiantown investigates reports of yellow water

INDIANTOWN — The Village of Indiantown Utilities Department is investigating reports of yellow or discolored water in parts of the community, which officials say are linked to aging infrastructure.

"I think the plant was built in 1957, if I remember correctly. So a lot of the infrastructure is almost the same age," said Jaime Andres, the village's utilities manager.

Andres said funding challenges have made it difficult to address the aging pipes.

"I think there was a lack of money in Indiantown. Maybe there’s only 5,000 residents. It's just been stagnant for maybe 20, 30, 40 years," he said.

After conducting field inspections, system evaluations and flushing several sites, the department traced the likely source of the problem to an older water main near the railroad tracks.

"There's an old pipe near the railroad tracks that we are actually trying to move because it's in a terrible spot," he said. "We are trying actively to get grants and get that line moved and actually put a new one eventually."

Increased water usage in recent months may have scoured the inside of the pipe, stirring up natural sediment that can temporarily cause discoloration, according to the department.

Utilities staff have flushed key sections of the system and expect water quality to improve as conditions stabilize. Officials said they will continue monitoring the water distribution system and take additional steps as needed to ensure it meets quality standards.

The department emphasized that the water remains safe to use. Residents who continue to experience discoloration are encouraged to contact the Utilities Department at 772-285-3954.

"We want to get that water out of there," Andres said.

Additional contact information is available at indiantownfl.gov or by calling 772-597-9900.