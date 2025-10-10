Two charges dropped in former Fort Pierce commissioner James Taylor child exploitation case

FORT PIERCE — Former Fort Pierce Commissioner James Taylor has had two charges dropped in his ongoing case, in which he is accused of having inappropriate relations with a 14-year-old girl.

Taylor was arrested July 24 after a multi-state investigation uncovered obscene and lewd messages he reportedly shared with the girl. He resigned from his position as commissioner on July 28, pending the charges.

Prosecutors allege Taylor developed a relationship with the girl when she was 12 years old and that he sent her naked images of himself.

Taylor was initially facing 24 charges at the start of his trial. Two of those charges — both counts of solicitation of transmission of child pornography by electronic device or equipment — were dropped.

He now faces 22 charges, including:



Six counts of transmission of materials harmful to a minor by electronic equipment

Six counts of transfer or display of obscenity to a minor

Six counts of harmful communication to a minor

Four counts of lewd computer solicitation of a child

On Aug. 25, Taylor posted his $180,000 bail and was placed on house arrest under the condition that he leave home only for work, church, or to accompany his pregnant wife to medical appointments. He is also required to wear a GPS monitor, not use social media, and not interact with children.

His bond was initially set at $360,000 but was reduced after his attorney filed a motion citing Taylor’s community ties and “limited financial resources,” according to a court filing.

Taylor pleaded not guilty on Aug. 29 and requested a jury trial. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 13.

A special election to fill Taylor’s vacant seat is set for Nov. 4, with a runoff election planned for Jan. 13 if no candidate secures a majority in November.