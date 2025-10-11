Alzheimer’s awareness and senior wellness fair set for Nov. 14 at Blake Library

STUA — The Martin County Library System will host its first Alzheimer’s Awareness and Senior Wellness Fair on Friday, Nov. 14, from noon to 4 p.m. at Blake Library, 2351 SE Monterey Road in Stuart. Admission is free and open to the public.

The event is part of the library’s Adult & Caregiver’s Connection Series, which focuses on senior care and wellness. It will include informational resource tables, local partner exhibits, interactive activities, giveaways, and a free raffle.

Guest speaker Dr. Jemima D. Desir Dougé, MD, MBA, a healthcare education specialist at Tampa General Hospital, will give a presentation on herbal supplements. Rescue therapy dog “Patches” from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit is also scheduled to appear.

The event coincides with Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and will include expert staff from the Alzheimer’s Association Southeast Florida Chapter, Council on Aging of Martin County, Treasure Coast Elder Law Project, Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute, Jupiter Medical Center, Brain Matters Research Center, and Epilepsy Alliance Florida.

“This will be a community-based event focused on brain health, aging, and wellness — perfect for seniors, caregivers, and anyone wanting to stay informed and healthy,” said event organizer and library Aging Population Program Assistant Ruth Martucci.

The full event description and agenda are available on the library’s website.