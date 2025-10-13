Six students injured after SUV rear-ends three Fort Pierce Central High school buses

Three St. Lucie County school buses from Fort Pierce Central High School were involved in a crash late Oct. 11 when a Ford SUV rear-ended one of them, causing a chain reaction that damaged the other two.

Six students on the buses were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries. The 32-year-old woman driving the Ford was also treated for minor injuries, while a 2-year-old passenger in her vehicle was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

All six students were dismissed from the hospital, with the last one released on Oct. 12 after an observation period.

The busses carried 150 students total, a statement from the school district said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the buses were stopped in the eastbound outside lane of State Road 70 when the SUV struck the last one in line. The impact pushed the buses forward into each other. The Ford sustained heavy damage and reportedly caught fire shortly after the collision.

The school district thanked the first responders and Manatee County Schools, who provided transportation home for the students.

“Our thoughts are with the students, families, and staff members impacted by last night’s accident. We are incredibly thankful for the immediate response and support from Manatee County Schools, local first responders, and our own team members who worked together to ensure our students’ safety and well-being,” St. Lucie County Schools Superintendent Jon R. Prince said in a statement.

Students were reunited with their parents Sunday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.