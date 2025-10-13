Tenth annual car, truck and motorcycle show set for Nov. 1 in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH — The 10th Annual Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show will take place Saturday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach, 520 Royal Palm Blvd.

The event, which began in 2015, will feature about 85 classic vehicles from six area car clubs and individual owners, along with several auto-related vendors. Vehicles on display will range from the 1920s through the 2000s.

Trophies made from auto parts will be awarded at 2:30 p.m. for first, second and third place, with winners selected by the car owners present. Music from the 1950s through the 1970s will be played by deejay Butch Almberg. Food will be available from The Source food truck.

A 50/50 raffle and other prize drawings will be held throughout the day. Proceeds from the event will benefit the First Presbyterian Church Men’s Fellowship Charity Fund, which supports more than a dozen local nonprofits, including Space Coast Honor Flight, Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch, Salt of the Earth Ministries, Vietnam Veterans of Indian River County, Hope for Families, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Association of Indian River County, Missionary Flights International, Dogs for Life and Camp Haven.

This year’s show is dedicated to the memory of car enthusiast Allan Bixby.

“Allan was a long-time member of both the Antique Automobile Club of America and First Presbyterian of Vero Beach,” said Mr. Conn. “His ‘ride’ was a pristine 1979 Ford Ranchero, which he absolutely loved. And just like Allan did, attendees all enjoy talking to owners and admiring all the fantastic rides. He would be pleased to see a lot of car enthusiasts at the show to help us support the good work of charities in our community.”

Vehicle owners can register in advance for $20 or the morning of the event for $25, space permitting. The first 100 cars will receive commemorative dashboard plaques.

Admission is free. For more information or to register a vehicle, visit www.FirstPresVero.org