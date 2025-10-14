DeSantis appoints Robert Stone to Nineteenth Judicial Circuit Court

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Oct. 9 appointed Robert Stone of Vero Beach to serve as a judge on the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit Court. As a judge, he will serve Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, and Okeechobee counties.

Stone has served as an assistant state attorney for the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit since 2019. Before that, he was a partner at the Law Offices of Stone & Stone.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Indian River State College and his law degree from Barry University School of Law.

Stone was one of nine candidates considered for the position. He fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Brett Waronnicki, who resigned on May 9 following his April 23 arrest in Martin County for alleged DUI, and possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.