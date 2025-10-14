Martin County School District to host annual college fair Oct. 27

STUART — The Martin County School District will host its annual College Fair on Monday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Martin County High School cafeteria. The event will give students and families an opportunity to explore postsecondary options and learn more about preparing for college.

Representatives from more than 35 colleges, universities, and postsecondary institutions will attend to share information about academic programs, admissions requirements, scholarships, and campus life.

In addition to meeting with college representatives, attendees can take part in information sessions on financial aid and scholarships, college application preparation, and navigating the postsecondary admissions process.

Participating institutions include Keiser University PSL, University of North Florida, LIM College, Lynn University, New York Film Academy, Valdosta State University, Florida International University, Eckerd College, Florida Memorial University, University of Florida Office of Admissions, Nova Southeastern University, Fairfield University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida Southern College, Indiana University, Montclair State University, Savannah College of Art and Design, University of Alabama, Florida State University, Florida Atlantic University’s Wilkes Honors College, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design, Palm Beach Atlantic University, Catholic University, Purdue University, Indian River State College, Liberty University, Southeastern University, Johnson & Wales University, Florida Tech, Treasure Coast Medical & Fire Institute, Florida Atlantic University, University of Central Florida, Dentrilogy Academy, Martin County Library System, Saint Leo University, Stetson University, Doral College, Rutgers University, Florida Polytechnic University, Florida Student Cosmetology School, Florida Gulf Coast University, and the University of South Florida.

“Events like the College Fair are invaluable for helping our students and families plan for life after high school,” said Superintendent Michael Maine. “We are proud to provide this opportunity for students to engage with postsecondary partners and learn more about the many pathways available to them.”

Juniors and seniors from all Martin County high schools and their families are encouraged to attend. Admission is free, and no registration is required.