No Kings protests slated for Oct. 18 across the Treasure Coast

On Oct. 18, several locations across the Treasure Coast will take part in a nationwide “No Kings” protest, one of more than 2,500 events planned across the country.

The protests are being held in opposition to President Donald Trump and his policies.

"NO KINGS is a peaceful national day of action and mass mobilization in response to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration, which they have doubled down on since June," reads the No Kings website.

The previous No Kings protest, held on June 14, coincided with Trump’s birthday and a military parade. More than 2,100 protests were held nationwide that day, drawing an estimated 5 million participants, according to organizers.

As of this week, more than 80 of the 2,500 protests are scheduled to take place in Florida, including six on the Treasure Coast.

The local protests will be held at the following locations on Oct. 18:



Riverview Park in Sebastian (ZIP 32958), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sidewalks of State Road 60 by Target in Vero Beach, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Walgreens at 2592 S. Jenkins Road in Fort Pierce, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

U.S. Social Security Administration office at 6810 U.S. Route 1 in Port St. Lucie, from 2 to 4 p.m.

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center at 9221 SE Civic Center Place in Port St. Lucie, from noon to 2 p.m.

Intersection of U.S. Route 1 and South Kanner Highway/Colorado Avenue in Stuart (ZIP 34994), from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Previous No Kings protests in Port St. Lucie, Sebastian, and Vero Beach drew large turnouts.

Organizers have emphasized that the demonstrations are nonviolent and that weapons of any kind are prohibited. They also encourage participants to de-escalate any confrontation with counterprotesters or law enforcement.

Participants are asked to wear yellow, prepare chants, and bring banners and signs.