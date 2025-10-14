Stuart commission delays decision on city manager’s contract

STUART — The Stuart City Commission on Oct. 13 postponed discussion of City Manager Michael Mortell’s contract after a motion by Commissioner Sean Reed asked Mortell to resign and proposed appointing Finance Director Louis “Joly” Boglioli as acting city manager until a replacement is found.

Members of the public attended the meeting, with several residents voicing support for Mortell.

“I think we are lucky to have somebody like him,” one resident said. “He’s an attorney, he’s got experience as a city manager, he’s previously been an elected commissioner, so he understands the pressure you guys are under.”

Critics of Mortell at the meeting called for his resignation, raising concerns about his conduct. Reed said such discussion was not his intent in bringing the item forward.

“I didn’t want to make any of this personal, so I won’t go in that direction,” he said.

Mortell alluded to some of the public comments later in the meeting, and said that those matters were already addressed.

Vice Mayor Christopher Collins said he supports Mortell and considers him an asset, but acknowledged that the city manager serves at the “pleasure of the board.”

“I can appreciate we have a very different composition of our board right now,” Collins said, adding that he was open to board discussion and would support its decision.

Mortell objected to the discussion, citing a city code of conduct that requires commissioners to direct questions to the city manager in advance of meetings for agenda items.

“Meeting by ambush is never acceptable,” he said.

He requested that the matter be postponed to ensure it was properly noticed under state law and consistent with due process requirements.

Commissioner Eula Clark questioned the timing and cost of replacing Mortell.

“We just started a new budget,” Clark said. “Whether or not Mike stays on, we’re talking anywhere upwards of probably $275,000 or more, plus other benefits and other things for a new person. Plus a hiring process alone is probably going to bring us into some serious money to try to get somebody from other places.”

Clark and Mayor Campbell Rich both echoed Mortell's concerns about how the issue was brought forward.

“We need to know how he has failed, if he has failed,” Rich said, citing the city manager evaluation process. “He’s certainly entitled to due process.”

Commissioner Laura Giobbi commended Mortell’s service but mentioned a “misrepresentation of trust,” which she declined to elaborate on to avoid litigating these issues at a public meeting.

City Attorney Lee Baggett agreed that the discussion should be postponed.

“From a legal perspective, I think this should be advertised, at least for the next meeting, or meeting thereafter, and properly notice the public,” Baggett said.

Collins suggested placing Mortell on administrative leave until the next meeting, as in line with what was done in the past, but the commission ultimately decided to keep him in his position and revisit the discussion at its next scheduled meeting.

Over the next two weeks, commissioners plan to meet with department heads and Mortell ahead of that meeting.