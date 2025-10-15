Martin County School District superintendent receives threatening email

Martin County Superintendent Michael Maine was one of several superintendents in Florida who received a vague threatening email late on Oct. 14.

The email referenced bombs being placed inside an unnamed school, according to a text from the Martin County School District sent to parents.

The district confirmed it received the threat and notified the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

“The MCSO is aware of the disturbing message. While we have no reason to believe it is credible, Sheriff Budensiek will increase patrols across our district tomorrow out of an abundance of caution,” the text reads.

In addition to the increased law enforcement presence, the district is asking people to remain vigilant.

“We appreciate your family’s partnership in remaining alert, practicing the ‘see something, say something’ rule,” the text reads.

Other school districts on or near the Treasure Coast, including St. Lucie County and Okeechobee County, confirmed they have not received the email threat. Indian River County Schools did receive it.

“Although we have NOT received this message yet, we are aware that it has been sent to multiple districts across the State of Florida,” reads a statement from Okeechobee County Schools. “While we do not believe this to be a credible threat, we are taking it seriously and are working closely with law enforcement to keep everyone safe.”