St. Lucie County detective dies after medical emergency

WQCS | By WQCS
Published October 15, 2025 at 7:16 PM EDT
Portrait of Detective Christopher Mock of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, who passed away due to a medical emergency.
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
FORT PIERCE — The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Detective Christopher Mock, who died earlier Tuesday following a sudden medical emergency he experienced on Oct. 4.

Detective Mock served the agency and community “with honor, unwavering dedication, professionalism, and integrity,” according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. He was described as a deeply respected member of the law enforcement family whose loss “will be profoundly felt by all who had the privilege of working beside him.”

The Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, joined by fellow law enforcement officers and deputies, will escort Detective Mock from Cleveland Clinic in Weston to Haisley Funeral Home in Fort Pierce.

Details regarding memorial services will be shared once finalized and in accordance with the wishes of Detective Mock’s family.

“We are grateful to our community for its continued support during this difficult time,” the statement said. “Please keep Detective Mock’s family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers.”
