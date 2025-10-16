Indian River County boards to hold joint workshop on planned developments

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The Indian River County Board of County Commissioners and the Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a joint meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23, to discuss planned developments and the review process associated with such applications.

“This workshop elevates the County’s transparency by giving both boards the opportunity to collaborate on philosophy and policies regarding the consideration of planned development in our community,” said County Administrator John Titkanich. “It will also enhance each member’s understanding that planned developments often involve complex, land-use, infrastructure, and community design considerations.”

A planned development, or PD, is a community built under a master-plan design that offers greater flexibility than traditional zoning. The PD approval process allows developers to adjust factors such as lot size, width, and setbacks in exchange for providing public benefits that enhance the surrounding community.

During the workshop, both boards will discuss planned development throughout the county and review growth and development considerations for future projects. The joint session is intended to align policies and processes to ensure each PD proposal is reviewed comprehensively, taking into account growth trends, transportation needs, environmental impacts and community compatibility.

“Residents and stakeholders will benefit from this comprehensive discussion and will hopefully walk away with a clear view of how the planning and policy process intersect,” said Ryan Sweeney, acting Planning and Development Services director.

A PD allows for flexible and innovative projects that may combine residential, commercial, and recreational uses not bound by traditional zoning rules. “The joint meeting ensures that questions, concerns, and recommendations are addressed early, establishing a process that creates limited confusion,” Sweeney said.

The workshop will be held in the County Commission Chambers at the Indian River County Administration Building A, 1801 27th St., Vero Beach. The meeting is open to the public.