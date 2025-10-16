Port St. Lucie Police secure $6,000 grant to support Project Lifesaver program

PORT ST. LUCIE — The Port St. Lucie Police Department has received a $6,000 grant to support its participation in Project Lifesaver, an international search-and-rescue initiative designed to help locate individuals with cognitive conditions who are at risk of wandering or becoming lost.

“Project Lifesaver is a search-and-rescue program operated internationally by public-safety agencies and is strategically designed for ‘at-risk’ individuals who are prone to the life-threatening behavior of wandering or eloping due to autism, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or other cognitive conditions,” said PSLPD Public Information Officer Brittany Holly.

Project Lifesaver is a nonprofit organization that partners with public safety agencies across the world. The program equips trained search-and-rescue teams with specialized radio technology to locate enrolled clients who may wander from their homes or caregivers.

Participants wear a small transmitter on the wrist or ankle that emits a unique frequency signal, allowing first responders to track and recover them quickly and safely.

“It provides an extra layer of security for caretakers and loved ones,” Holly said.

According to Holly, the grant funding is crucial to get the program running.

"This process is time-consuming and there is an increased cost of equipment and personnel,” she said.

Holly emphasized the importance of collaboration and preparation as they move forward with the program.

“A long-term community partnership with Project Lifesaver, our community and PSLPD cultivate the best chance of success for recovery of someone who is wearing Project Lifesaver bracelet,” she said. “We are also anticipating the additional resources of our Real Time Information Center in the near future to assist in locating missing persons.”

She added that while instances of wandering are uncommon, immediate action is crucial.

“While rare, this does occur; that is why contacting 911 immediately upon learning of the elopement is vital to the best chance of success of locating the individual safely,” Holly said.

Individuals interested in enrolling in Project Lifesaver can reach out to the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5000 or contact Project Lifesaver directly at 877-580-5433.