Walton Rocks Beach reopens after flooding; Ocean Bay Beachside Park remains closed

SOUTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND — Walton Rocks Beach has reopened as floodwaters from recent rain and king tides have receded along the entrance road and parking lot, St. Lucie County officials announced Thursday.

Located at 6700 South Ocean Drive, the beach — the county’s only pet-friendly shoreline — was closed last week due to flooding caused by heavy rain and unusually high tides.

Ocean Bay Beachside Park, at 7600 South Ocean Drive, remains closed because of lingering wet conditions in the parking area. Parks and Recreation staff are assessing both sites daily to determine when remaining closures can be lifted.

King tides, which occur several times a year when the moon and sun’s gravitational forces align, can cause higher-than-normal water levels and localized flooding.

St. Lucie County, in partnership with the cities of Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie, is updating its stormwater master plan and seeking input from residents and businesses experiencing flooding in their neighborhoods. Four public meetings are scheduled, including one in-person session held jointly with Resilient St. Lucie to review the Regional Resilience Plan.

Public meeting schedule:



Tuesday, Oct. 28, 5:30–6:30 p.m. — Virtual webinar via Zoom

Wednesday, Oct. 29, 5:30–7:30 p.m. — In-person at the Oxbow Eco-Center, 5400 NE St. James Drive, Port St. Lucie

Wednesday, Nov. 5, 5:30–6:30 p.m. — Virtual webinar via Zoom

Thursday, Nov. 6, noon–1 p.m. — Virtual webinar via Zoom

The meetings will provide opportunities for residents to learn about the draft Stormwater Master Plan, understand strategies to protect neighborhoods and natural resources from flooding and pollution, and share personal experiences to help guide future planning.

More information and meeting registration are available on their website.