Keep Martin Beautiful offers scholarships for environmentally minded Martin County seniors

STUART — Keep Martin Beautiful (KMB) is offering two $500 scholarships for Martin County high school seniors who demonstrate a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and plan to pursue environmental-related degrees.

The organization launched its scholarship program last year.

“We had a tremendous outpouring of interest,” said Keep Martin Beautiful Board Chair Jennifer Stull-Wise. “The quality of candidates was amazing, and the Board committed to offer the scholarships once again this year.”

To qualify, applicants must be graduating seniors from one of Martin County’s four high schools in 2026. They must also show dedication to environmental causes through academic excellence, volunteer work, or community engagement, and plan to major in fields such as environmental science, environmental policy, conservation, or marine biology.

“We’re excited to review the applications and know that we’re playing a role in empowering the next generation of environmental stewards,” Stull-Wise said.

Students can apply through XELLO via their ClassLink accounts. Additional details are available at on the Martin County School's webpage. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025.

Keep Martin Beautiful is a volunteer-driven nonprofit focused on litter prevention, recycling, solid waste management, beautification, and community revitalization in Martin County. For more information, contact Keep Martin Beautiful at 772-781-1222, email info@keepmartinbeautiful.org, or visit KMB's website.