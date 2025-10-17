Residents launch petition opposing Port St. Lucie soccer stadium project

PORT ST. LUCIE — On Oct. 13, the city of Port St. Lucie held a special City Council meeting to announce the creation of a new United Soccer League team in the city, along with plans for a 6,000-seat soccer stadium near the MIDFLORIDA Event Center.

The announcement has drawn attention from locals, with some residents expressing excitement about the venture.

However, some residents aren’t as thrilled. An online petition that has gathered nearly 1,000 signatures has circulated on social media, urging the city to reconsider the project.

The primary concern expressed in the petition is how the stadium may impact traffic.

“Residents trying to get to work or pick up children will be trapped for hours,” the petition reads. “The current road layout lacks the capacity, necessary entry/exit points, and transit infrastructure to safely or efficiently handle the volume of traffic a stadium demands. We must address our existing road decay and congestion before we build anything that actively makes it worse.”

In a statement to WQCS, Scott Samples, strategic communications manager for Port St. Lucie, said the city acknowledges those concerns.

“We understand traffic is a concern. As part of our master plan for Walton & One, we looked at the overall impact of these uses. For the soccer stadium, the team owners must work with Port St. Lucie Police to devise a traffic plan for game days. And, just as we would for any new development, traffic studies must be submitted for any project that will go into the Walton & One complex,” Samples said.

Another major area of concern among petitioners is whether the stadium is a good fit for the area.

“Port St. Lucie is not asking for a professional sports franchise. Our community is desperately asking for fundamental improvements that enhance the daily quality of life for our children and families,” the petition reads.

Instead, petitioners urge that resources be directed toward other projects, such as youth recreation and parks.

“Our kids need places to play every day, not a massive stadium they will only watch professionals use on occasion,” the petition continues. “Focus on creating the walkable, amenity-rich downtown that has been promised for years, featuring local retail, dining, and green space, instead of anchoring the area with a single-purpose event center.”

Samples said the city intends to provide those resources in addition to the stadium, not instead of them.

“We are also continuing to expand and maintain our parks and green spaces, including for youth sports activities. That includes working with developers on new parks, many of which feature amenities for youth sports. Last year, Riverland Paseo Park opened, which features a softball field and two lighted multipurpose fields. Tradition Regional Park is currently under construction, expected to open spring 2026. It will include multi-use fields, baseball and softball fields, as well as a first-of-its-kind BMX racetrack facility. And in December 2025 we will break ground on Torino Regional Park, which will include a skate park,” he said.

Further, Samples said a sister project to the stadium could also provide a youth recreation outlet.

“The team owners are also planning to develop a sports training complex, which will be outside the Walton & One area, that could be used by youth sports organizations as well. Those plans are still underway,” he said. “Much of what is being asked for in this petition will be part of the longer-term vision for Walton & One. That includes creating a walkable, amenity-rich area that features local retail and dining.”

Still, petitioners remain firm.

“We understand the vision for economic development, but economic growth should never come at the expense of resident safety and quality of life,” the petition reads.

Samples said that while the city understands and appreciates the opinions of the petitioners, officials believe the overall response has been positive.

“We have also received a very positive response from both the local soccer community, as well as the business community about this opportunity,” he said. “The stadium is a first step in recognizing a larger vision that our residents have told us for many years is one of their priorities. Since the announcement on Monday, we have already received a number of inquiries from interested parties that can help us meet that vision of creating a centralized location where people can gather for entertainment, recreation, and a sense of community.”

The stadium is currently slated for a 2027 opening, with the Port St. Lucie Sports Club expected to begin play around that time.