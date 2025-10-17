St. Lucie County planning board votes against billion-dollar data center proposal in Fort Pierce

At an Oct. 16 Planning and Zoning Board hearing, board members voted against recommending a billion-dollar data center project in Fort Pierce — one that would potentially be among the most expensive developments ever built in the county.

Situated between Minute Maid Road and State Road 68, the proposed plan would take previously designated agricultural land and build a “technology park” on it, encompassing information technology and data infrastructure, communication and utility facilities, data center facilities, management and operation of computer and data processing facilities, and accessory appurtenant structures.

In return, the venture promises to deliver over 6,000 high-wage specialized jobs, as well as increase property tax revenue. However, it will generate fewer jobs per square foot compared to more traditional industrial uses.

The facility, which would process and store data for major tech companies, would total up to 15 million square feet across multiple buildings, with a 20-year timeline for completion.

A presentation from the proposed developer said that the facility would have little to no impact on traffic in the area, nor would it produce much noise.

However, some board members remained unconvinced, citing a lack of information such as a Traffic Impact Report and an Economic Impact Report.

“With this traffic report, if you don’t have a construction phase, I don’t see how we can make a decision,” said Billy O’Dell. “The only thing I could do is table this.”

Other concerns board members had included potential issues with stormwater management, generator use on the site, a lack of a tenant for the facility, and converting historically agricultural land into a major development.

“I just can’t even understand it, or see it, or compartmentalize that building being out in the middle of that area,” said board member Lawrence Slay.

Despite assurances that they would try to maintain the area’s rural character, skeptics on the board like Slay remained unconvinced.

Members of the public who live near the proposed site also voiced concerns.

“This is sprawl,” one resident said. “It’s sprawl, plain and simple.”

Many residents echoed those concerns. One speaker, Wesley McCurry of the St. Lucie Economic Development Council, however, spoke in favor of the project.

“This application sets the stage for opportunities for economic development,” he said. “There’s a lot more to go, a lot more to understand, and we would respectfully ask that you allow the process to continue so you can get that additional information and we can analyze these opportunities as it moves forward.”

There will be two more hearings of the request before county commissioners; however, the planning board has recommended denying the request.