Vero Beach woman sentenced to three years in prison for hit-and-run DUI crash

VERO BEACH — A Vero Beach woman accused of driving under the influence and striking a couple during a Christmas parade in 2021 has been sentenced to three years in prison by Circuit Judge Robert Meadows.

Susan D. Harvey, 76, faced charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, and manslaughter while driving under the influence and fleeing the scene.

On Dec. 4, 2021, Harvey crashed into John and Mary Berrigan as they packed up from a Christmas parade. Mary later died from her injuries two months afterward while in the hospital.

Upon her arrest, law enforcement noted a strong odor of alcohol. During alcohol screenings, she registered above Florida’s legal limit, according to court records.

Harvey pleaded no contest to the charges on Aug. 18. Following her prison sentence, she will serve 10 years of probation and have her driver’s license permanently revoked. She is also prohibited from contacting the victims’ families or consuming alcohol.

Per court records, she will be subject to random searches and seizures to ensure compliance with the restriction against possessing or consuming alcohol.