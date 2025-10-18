Education Foundation to host annual ‘Evening for Education’ gala Nov. 8

PORT ST. LUCIE — The Education Foundation of St. Lucie County will host its 26th Annual Evening for Education on Nov. 8, 2025, at Harbour Ridge Yacht & Country Club.

Presented by A&G Concrete Pools, the Margaritaville-themed event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and feature entertainment by the Aquaholics, an island-inspired plated dinner, and a live auction led by auctioneer Travis Leonard.

Guests will begin the evening with a reception hosted by Remnant Construction, offering signature cocktails and the chance to browse auction items. Featured auction offerings include original artwork by Lisa Jill Allison, a Taylor Swift autographed guitar, and vacation stays both locally and in the mountains.

“One of our favorite events every year is our gala. It’s a fantastic opportunity to share our accomplishments with our many supporters and friends,” said Foundation President Thom Jones. “These dedicated businesses, individuals and partners see the value of public education and are committed to enhancing it. An Evening for Education is our shared celebration of successes while looking toward the future.”

The event’s silent auction will again take place on the ClickBid portal through Nov. 23. Available items include passes to SeaWorld and Aquatica, restaurant dining, spa and nail services, and more than 10 golf foursomes. Additional items will be added until the auction opens Nov. 8 at 8 a.m. and runs through Nov. 23 at 8 p.m., sponsored by CORE Construction. The auction can be accessed here.

Tickets are available now on the foundation's website. Individual tickets cost $200, couples $375, and sponsorships range from $175 to $10,000. Proceeds from the event will benefit classrooms, students, and teachers in St. Lucie County public schools.

For more information, contact the Education Foundation at 772-429-5505 or email Jackie.Wolfe@stlucieschools.org