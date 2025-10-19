Fort Pierce rejects all bids for Little Jim’s Bait and Tackle lease

FORT PIERCE — The City of Fort Pierce has once again halted its bidding process for the operation of Little Jim Bait and Tackle after determining that none of the proposals submitted met mandatory qualifications outlined in the city’s request for proposals (RFP).

City officials said five proposals were submitted for the long-term lease of the city-owned property, but all were deemed “nonresponsive” after a detailed review by staff and the evaluation committee.

“After a thorough review, it was determined that the submissions lacked key qualifications outlined in the solicitation,” said Audria Moore, special projects coordinator for the city. “All the respondents’ proposals had issues, and none fully satisfy the mandatory solicitation criteria.”

Among the disqualified applicants:



HZIP, LLC, of Dania Beach, failed to provide a required balance sheet, per Moore.

Luigi Lucaj, of Milford, Michigan, did not complete required forms for Public Entity Crimes and the No Forced Labor Affidavit, Moore said.

Salty 3 Baitshack, LLC, doing business as Little Jim Bait & Tackle of Fort Pierce, submitted a balance sheet that included personal and unrelated business finances rather than a standalone statement for the business entity applying, according to Moore.

According to the RFP, all applicants were required to submit a detailed business plan, documentation of experience and qualifications, a proof of financial condition, conceptual site plan, timeline for development, and vendor background.

The RFP also called for proposed plans to preserve and enhance the historic site while maintaining its long-standing public use as a bait and tackle shop and small-scale food and beverage establishment. Scope of work items outlined in the city’s solicitation included improvements to the structure and grounds, such as maintaining the existing building footprint, improving landscaping, and ensuring compliance with applicable zoning and coastal management requirements.

Little Jim’s Bait and Tackle sits on city-owned property at the north end of the South Causeway, near the Fort Pierce Inlet. The property dates back to World War II, when it served as a naval guardhouse for the U.S. Navy’s amphibious training base. After the war, the building became a local landmark, frequented by anglers, boaters, and residents for decades.

While the city prepares to reissue the solicitation, the current operator, Salty 3 Baitshack, will continue leasing the property on a month-to-month basis. Moore confirmed that former bidders will be eligible to resubmit proposals once the new bidding process opens, though a timeline has not yet been set.

The city emphasized that the decision to reject the proposals reflects its commitment to maintaining a transparent and competitive procurement process.

“The City’s commitment to maintaining a fair and transparent procurement process that adheres to the standards established in its solicitations remains unchanged,” Moore said.

Updates on the re-solicitation process will be available on the City of Fort Pierce’s Purchasing Division webpage at cityoffortpierce.com