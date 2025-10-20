Contractor arrested in Martin County after $26,000 in jewelry stolen from home

STUART — A 39-year-old man employed by a Tampa-based building services company was arrested after deputies said he stole about $26,000 in jewelry from a Martin County home where he had been hired to work.

Noe Israel Castro-Vail, who lists his address in West Palm Beach, was taken into custody hours after the homeowner reported that rings, watches and earrings were missing. The theft occurred the same day a group of contractors had been working inside the residence, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim provided detailed information about the missing items and the workers who had access to her home. The contractors were later found at a restaurant, where their supervisor confronted them about the theft. After learning of the allegations, the supervisor directed the workers to empty their pockets and search their vehicles.

Investigators said Castro-Vail was the least cooperative and was ultimately identified as the person responsible for the theft. Following interviews with each worker, deputies arrested Castro-Vail and charged him with grand theft.

He was booked into the Martin County Jail and is being held on a $50,000 bond.