Martin County to review proposed land acquisitions under voter-approved conservation program

STUART — The Martin County Board of County Commissioners will review 16 properties recommended for acquisition or conservation easements under the Martin County Forever Land Acquisition Sales Tax program at its meeting on Oct. 21.

The Environmental Land Oversight Committee (ELOC) voted unanimously on Sept. 5 to advance the recommendations, which mark the next phase in the county’s voter-approved land conservation effort. The Martin County Forever program, funded by a half-cent sales surtax approved in November 2024, is dedicated to preserving natural lands, protecting water resources, and maintaining local wildlife habitats.

Since tax collections began in January 2025, the program has generated more than $10.1 million through June. Revenues are projected to reach $12 million by the end of September and an estimated $20 million in Fiscal Year 2026.

Among the top-ranked properties are:



Whitworth Farms (2,262 acres): A corridor linking Cove Road to the county line, identified as a high-priority conservation tract.

Elise J. Property (322 acres): Located in Pal Mar within the Everglades Restoration Plan footprint.

Thall Family Partnership (1,400 acres): A Pal Mar property eligible for Florida Forever partnerships with potential recreational uses.

Perry Beach Addition (1 acre): An oceanfront parcel that would expand the existing Perry Beach Preserve.

Additional ranked parcels include Palm Beach Heights, Kresser Parcel, Burstein/Hixon Parcel, Jane Wild Parcel, SS Farms, Leonard Property, JR Stuart Land, Turnpike Dairy, Rogers Atlantic Ridge Property, Poinciana Gardens, Pettway Property, and Rodgers – The Conservation Fund Property.

The ELOC also reported progress on other conservation efforts. A 1,700-acre conservation easement at Bar B Ranch was finalized with $5 million in county surtax funds and $12 million in state contributions. In Pal Mar, more than 300 parcels totaling about 387 acres are being prioritized for acquisition to protect wetlands and wildlife corridors.

“Our role is to ensure these funds reflect the will of Martin County voters by preserving lands that protect water quality, provide wildlife habitat, and maintain the character of our county for generations to come,” said ELOC Chair Jim Snedeker.

The Board of County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21, in the County Commission Chambers at the Martin County Administrative Center, 2401 SE Monterey Road in Stuart. The meeting is open to the public and will be broadcast live on MCTV and the county’s Facebook page.

More details and maps of the properties under review are available at MartinCountyForever.com.