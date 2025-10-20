Port St. Lucie teen arrested after posting false bomb threat to Southport Middle School on TikTok

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 14-year-old Port St. Lucie boy was arrested Sunday after police said he posted a video on TikTok threatening to bomb Southport Middle School.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers received several calls around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 from concerned parents about an online video circulating on TikTok. The clip showed white lettering that read, “On Monday the 20th Southport middle is getting bombed by me stay home alright.”

Detectives identified the account that posted the video as “Benjamin Franklyn,” registered through Comcast. Investigators determined the type of phone used to create the account, along with the date and time it was made.

The investigation led officers to a Port St. Lucie residence, where they identified a 14-year-old Southport Middle School student as the person who created the account and posted the video using his iPhone. Police said the juvenile admitted the post was intended as a prank and no bomb-making materials were found.

School security officials were notified as part of the investigation.

The suspect was identified and taken into custody within five hours of police being alerted to the threat. He was charged with one count of making electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct an act of terrorism under Florida Statute 836.10.

The juvenile was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.