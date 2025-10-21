Driver arrested after ramming St. Lucie County patrol car in attempted escape

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon after deputies say he intentionally rammed multiple vehicles, including a St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, while trying to flee from law enforcement.

The incident occurred around 1:35 p.m. on Oct. 20, when deputies found an occupied black Mercedes-Benz parked near the clubhouse at Kitterman Woods. The vehicle had been previously involved in a pursuit with deputies about a week earlier, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies approached, the driver accelerated and rammed two vehicles in the parking lot in an attempt to escape, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies used a Precision Immobilization Technique, or PIT maneuver, to stop the car, but the driver continued to resist and struck a sergeant’s marked patrol vehicle head-on.

Deputies identified the driver as Reubenson Charles, 27. He was arrested and faces multiple felony charges, including three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of fleeing and eluding, two counts of felony driving while license suspended, and violation of probation.

Charles was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail. No deputies were injured during the incident.