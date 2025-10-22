Indian River County honors 2025–26 Fire Rescue award recipients

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The Indian River County Board of County Commissioners recognized the 2025–26 Fire Rescue Annual Award winners during its regular meeting on Oct. 21.

Those honored were Lieutenant Jason Judson, Rescue Sergeant Allison Baird, Engineer Nicole Morris, Fire Medic Luis Bustamante, and Inspector Alex Norat. The Crew/Unit Award went to Christopher Matherly, Justin Gonzalez, and Julian Catalano.

The county’s leadership award program for Fire Rescue was reinstated in 2021, reviving a tradition of annually recognizing members who demonstrate exceptional skill, teamwork, and leadership.

“These individuals, nominated by their peers or command staff and selected by the administration, exemplify the collective strength of our team through their exceptional service,” said Dave Johnson, Indian River County Emergency Services Director.

Indian River County’s first fire department was established on Dec. 17, 1923. The department has since evolved from a volunteer force to a professional team whose members are dual certified in firefighting and emergency medical response. Fire Rescue personnel also train for specialized disaster response on land and sea.

“I am proud of our men and women first responders and their dedication to become the best of the best through extensive training and education. The awardees reflect the service excellence the County is committed to providing our citizens,” said County Administrator John Titkanich.