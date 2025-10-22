Port St. Lucie man arrested on 26 child exploitation material charges

PORT ST. LUCIE — A Port St. Lucie man was arrested Tuesday after police said a months-long investigation uncovered more than 600 files depicting the sexual abuse of children, some involving infants.

Police said 24-year-old Brandon Norris faces 26 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of sexual activity involving an animal following a joint investigation by the Port St. Lucie Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, its digital forensic team, and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

According to PSLPD, the case began May 13 when detectives received a tip from an online platform about sexually explicit videos that appeared to involve underage children. Investigators obtained search warrants and subpoenas that led them to Norris, authorities said.

Forensic experts searched Norris’ online accounts, computers, and phone, where they reportedly discovered hundreds of illegal files involving children ranging in age from 6 months to 12 years old.

A warrant was later issued for Norris’ arrest. He was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon with assistance from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Pierce Police Department, and Martin County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

“These allegations are based on the evidence located during the investigation,” the department said in a statement, thanking the community for reporting tips that help protect children and prevent further abuse.

Police urged anyone who is a victim of sexual abuse to call 911 or contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-273-8477.