Martin County School Board adopts grading policy changes in updated Student Progression Plan

STUART — The Martin County School Board has approved updates to the district’s Student Progression Plan (SPP), outlining new standards for student placement, promotion, retention and graduation. The changes, adopted during the board’s Oct. 21 meeting, are intended to ensure consistent grading practices and support student academic success across the district.

Among the revisions is a change to the district’s grading policy that lowers the minimum possible grade from 50% to 0%. Previously, the lowest grade a student could receive was 50%. Moving forward, missing assignments or assessments will be entered as a “Z” in the gradebook until the end of the designated make-up period, when they will be converted to a zero if not completed.

The district will continue to use a five-point grading scale in accordance with Florida statute, assigning numerical values of 4 for an A, 3 for a B, 2 for a C, 1 for a D and 0 for an F.

To promote fairness and consistency, teachers must provide a balanced number of assignments and assessments each quarter. Minimum grading requirements include at least two grades per week, one test or project and two quiz grades before interim progress reports, and no fewer than three grades per category by the end of each quarter.

For middle and high school students, grades will be weighted as follows: 50% for tests and major assessments, 30% for quizzes and other assessments, and 20% for daily activities. All grades will continue to be recorded as percentages out of 100.

Secondary teachers are also encouraged to implement standards-based grading practices that emphasize mastery of academic standards rather than behavior or compliance. Students will have multiple opportunities to demonstrate improvement and understanding, with teachers permitted to update grades to reflect progress.

The district’s plan also encourages remediation and reassessment opportunities. Students at risk of failing a course will receive targeted support and can resubmit assignments without penalty through the end of the semester.

The updated Student Progression Plan takes effect immediately and will remain in place for the remainder of the 2025–26 school year.